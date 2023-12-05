Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

