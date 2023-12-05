Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.