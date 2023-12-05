BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.31.

TSE DOO opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a one year low of C$79.01 and a one year high of C$122.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

