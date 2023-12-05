Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. 9,911,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.