Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,578,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

