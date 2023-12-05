Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 60,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

