Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 472 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,277. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.