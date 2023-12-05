Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

