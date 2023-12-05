Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,578,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Worm Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,550. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.