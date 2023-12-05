Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 135,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,498 shares of company stock valued at $28,264,663 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,767. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.61 and its 200-day moving average is $234.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.