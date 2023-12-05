Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 737 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after acquiring an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

