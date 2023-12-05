Buckingham Strategic Partners Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,137. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

