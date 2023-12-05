Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

