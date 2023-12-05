C Partners Holding GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255,242 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

