Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lifted by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Cadence Bank worth $35,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 259,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,035. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

