Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $436,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 670,102 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,238,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

