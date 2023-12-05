Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. 1,818,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,135. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.