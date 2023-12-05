Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 737,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 112,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.58. 1,819,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

