Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.