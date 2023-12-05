Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$56.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

