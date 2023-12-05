Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,075 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.56% of Cantaloupe worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cantaloupe
In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 4,250 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,959.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on CTLP
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- What is a SEC Filing?
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.