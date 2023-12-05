Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Underweight Rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 186.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Featured Articles

