Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.07. 156,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.56 and its 200 day moving average is $455.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

