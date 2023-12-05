CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
