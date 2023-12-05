CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

KMX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 588,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,489. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

