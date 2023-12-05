CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875,338 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of CarParts.com worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 36,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,559. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

