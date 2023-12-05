Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for 5.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 7.71% of Carter’s worth $208,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,954. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.