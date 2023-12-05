Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Up 13.9 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $40.11 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.