Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

