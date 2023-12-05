CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Critical Contrast

CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBD of Denver and CarParts.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarParts.com $661.60 million 0.28 -$950,000.00 ($0.14) -23.28

CBD of Denver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarParts.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A CarParts.com -1.24% -7.21% -3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBD of Denver and CarParts.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

CarParts.com has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.56%. Given CarParts.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarParts.com beats CBD of Denver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

