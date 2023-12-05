CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Head-To-Head Review

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 1.89% 13.88% 5.65% Jones Lang LaSalle 1.11% 5.90% 2.32%

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $30.83 billion 0.81 $1.41 billion $1.87 43.95 Jones Lang LaSalle $20.86 billion 0.37 $654.50 million $4.71 34.49

This table compares CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle. Jones Lang LaSalle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 3 3 1 2.71 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $90.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $182.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Jones Lang LaSalle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

