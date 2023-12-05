Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

CLS opened at C$36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.90. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$38.95.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.7464213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$124,118.52. In other Celestica news, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$124,118.52. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,358 shares of company stock worth $3,952,194. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

