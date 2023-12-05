Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 336,753 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

