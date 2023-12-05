Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 861,800 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.