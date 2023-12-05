Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is West Tower Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Tower Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 1.6% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 2,499,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.