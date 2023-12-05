Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,643 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 549,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.