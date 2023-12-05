Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,814 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 813,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.