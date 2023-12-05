Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,318.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,458 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

