Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 13,992 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2,544.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -661.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

