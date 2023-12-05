Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

