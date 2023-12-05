Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,278.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,219.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,989.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,243.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

