Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 191,763 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 365,884 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

