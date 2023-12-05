Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

