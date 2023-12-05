Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

