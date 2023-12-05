Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,006 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 876.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

OEF opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.