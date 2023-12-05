Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 160,369 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

