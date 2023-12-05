Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.