Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $14,160,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

REET opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

