Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $209.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $213.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

