Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $438.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $441.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.19.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

